Resort 2012 Trend: It’s All About The Plastic

In the midst of all the graphics, razor sharp tailoring and scuba gear, there were little bits of plastic sprinkled into a few Resort 2012 collections that stuck out to me as something to try out this summer. The material still seems to be making its rounds from last fall’s plastic pieces on the runwaydo the Anti-It bag and PVC neon belt from Jil Sander ring a bell? Right, the designer grocery sack!

The resort collections featuring the clear, versatile material have an understated appealBalenciaga and Givenchy topped off muted neon visors with plastic shields, while Alexander Wang and Cline suited up their models in plastic, shiny outerwear. When it comes to accessories, Sonia Rykiel added some shine to her platform peep-toes and espadrilles with matching bags that had a plastic lining.

Blink and you might miss it in the slideshow: the plastic additions are very subtle. Would you consider rocking pliable shoes this summer or PVC bubble coats come fall?



