Resort 2012 Mini-Trend: Get Sporty

Resort is that in-between season thatif you’ve got a boatload of cash saved upis perfect for a warm weather getaway, hence the season’s other moniker, “cruise.” It looks as if designers had various vacation activities on the brain this season, as a number of sports seem to have served as inspirations in their collections.

Michael Kors showed skin-tight neoprene dresses that could easily double as a wetsuit for even the most advanced surfer girls. Louis Vuitton dressed model Arizona Muse in a sweatsuit and a helmet, just like she hopped right off the back of a moped, and Balenciaga incorporated some futuristic golf visors into the looks. Finally, Chlo Sevigny’s resort collection for Opening Ceremony had the skater babe look down to a teevarsity jackets and bike shorts included.

Are you looking forward to getting your Sporty Spice on when the resort collections hit stores this winter?