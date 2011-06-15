Resort 2012 Is Getting A Little Graphic

Get your minds out of the gutter, guys! I am talking about graphic tees here. I don’t know about you, but I can never get enough of these easy to wear pieces, and luckily for me, designers are showing them for yet another season.

Continuing the trend of gigantic printed graphicslike the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2011 German Shepherd sweaters and the panther prints at Givenchy for Fall 2011a number of fashion houses have turned to the t-shirts in their collections to get a little funky. From labels that stamp on their own logo to various jungle creatures to fruit with eyeballs, these Resort 2012 styles will make you want to kiss your plain white tees goodbye.

1. Mulberry Resort 2012

2. Pedro Loureno Resort 2012

3. Cline Resort 2012

4. Givenchy Resort 2012

5. Stella McCartney Resort 2012

My favorite silly sweater from Mulberry!