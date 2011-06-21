Resort 2012 Accessory Trend: Peek-a-boo!

The 2012 resort shows are just wrapping up and there are several playful new accessory trends to explore. Designers experimented with everything from mixed materials to loads of snakeskin and awesome electric blue items. For me, it was all about transparency. Cutouts and sheer paneling on stilettos, plastic jewelry and see-through bags made for a clear choice!

The peek-a-boo trend evolved into many different forms in several designer collections. Marc Jacobs used lace and clear plastic for several of his shoes that gave off a very Cinderella vibe, while Alexander Wang chose to use mesh inserts to add some softness to his sleek and modern footwear. Cutouts in a multitude of colors were a style utilized by several designers, who experimented with different shapes to add interest to their bags and shoes.

For jewelry, clear resin made appearances in both Costume National‘s and Dior‘s collections as bangles for stacking. Donna Karan Collection also experimented with clear resin as wedge heels, while Emporio Armani and Roberto Cavalli allowed us to peek inside their transparent bags.

No matter how you sport it, this wearable trend is completely chic. Cut outs and mesh inserts will help keep your feet cool as you sport the trend in a warm and exotic vacation destination. Or, you can try the trend right now and beat the summer heat!

What do you think of this new resort trend?