Resolutions, The Maldives, Cool Peeps and a Sea Creature

Some of my favorite people on earth are the ones that live life to the absolute fullest! They are the ones I usually don’t see much since their schedules are jam-packed with parties, work, traveling, traveling for work, traveling to party for work and simply living. The picture above was taken by my friend Teresa who spent her holidays diving in the Maldives. Teresa is one of those girls who you fall in love with instantly simply because she strives daily to live a fulfilling and meaningful life. Word. Up. Teresa. I’m super lucky to know T and girls who live similar lives, including Laney and Carol…who I have the pleasure of working with every single day.

Laney just wrote about her New Year’s resolutions and Carol has confessed (in detail) her 09 plan. I’m the only one left and you’re in luck since I only have one.

#1 2009 Resolution to be a better me: Live & Laugh more in 2009 (more than 2006-2008 combined!)

Are you wondering about the specific dates? Well, if you were a part of my life during those years, you know that they were linked to a certain loser ex (whose name is not even whispered in my circles with fear it will bring bad karma to anyone who says it! We use LE for short!) that pretty much drained all the happiness and decency out of life. I can go on with the details but that pretty much sums it up. Now that it is a new year, it’s pretty much OUT WITH THE OLD AND IN WITH THE NEW! Thank. God.

I’m dying to hear everyone’s New Year’s resolutions. There is something so fresh and so cool about 2009 that makes me believe this is going to be the best year ever.

Take another moment to ogle one last picture from T’s adventures to bring us back into the right state of mind….and…*exhale*

Lastly, Laney told me an amazing story about the time she spent in the Maldives during high school. She fell in love with diving and swimming with a giant sting ray which got me thinking about this beautiful Antonio Palladino ring. Pretty, isn’t it?

Antonio Palladino Sting Ray Ring, $329, at barneys.com