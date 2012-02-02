Republicans Stealing Music: A History Of Political Hijacking

The fight for the Republican candidacy has turn into a veritable blood bath, with the various presidential hopefuls battling it out across the country. Among the many tactics candidates use to inspire and gain the confidence of voters, music is one of the most important. Whether or not you realize it, those spiffy tunes they play in the background help create a setting that’s ripe for reaching people’s emotions.

But many musicians aren’t too keen on having Republican candidates adopt their music for campaigning purposes. Newt Gingrich is being sued for using Survivor‘s “The Eye of the Tiger” in his campaign (although we think he should be sued for a complete lack of originality) and back in 1984 Ronald Reagan used Bruce Springsteen‘s song “Born in the USA” without first getting permission. Even Michele Bachmann got in trouble when she used Tom Petty‘s tune “American Girl” back when she still had a chance.

On a slightly different note, but still rather horrendous, is Mitt Romney‘s rendition of “America The Beautiful.” What’s up with Republicans and their strange relationship to music?

We might not have the answer, but we do have Romney’s video below for your viewing pleasure. Want to weigh in on our confused debate about Republicans and music? Drop us a line in the comments section below!