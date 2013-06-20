Report: Rachel Zoe Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

When Kim Kardashian gave birth last weekend, we were a little sad—our favorite maternity style star was officially hanging up her impractical Saint Laurent dresses and Givenchy heels! But now it looks like we’ll have another high-fashion fan to obsessively stalk, maternity wear-wise: Us Weekly is reporting that Rachel Zoe is pregnant with her second child. The 41-year-old super stylist already has a two-year-old son, Skyler, with her longtime hubby Rodger Berman.

Although initially skeptical about motherhood on her Bravo reality show “The Rachel Zoe Project,” it’s easy to see that Zoe is completely obsessed with Skyler—particularly dressing him in designer duds from high-end labels like Gucci and Missoni. She recently got some flack in the media for not cutting her son’s hair, with hateful Internet commenters noting that she clearly wanted to have a baby girl—and now, it seems like it could happen!

Her rep refused to comment on the claims, but we have our fingers crossed that she has one on the way. Zoe’s awesome pregnancy attire last time around was clearly inspired by Bianca Jagger, and she never left the house in heels under five inches. Naturally, we can’t wait to see what absurdly chic mom-to-be looks she has in store for us.

