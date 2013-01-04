Report: Naomi Campbell Supposedly Attacked and Mugged in Paris Last Month

During Miami’s Art Basel last month, legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted celebrating her Russian billionaire boyfriend Vladislav Doronin‘s 50th birthday (a month after throwing him a mega-bash in India that brought out folks like Kate Moss and Zac Posen). One thing was different about the notoriously leggy beauty—she was traveling around on crutches and with a wheelchair.

Her injuries went unexplained until today, when The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Campbell’s maladies were the result of a violent robbery in Paris over a month ago. According to the Post, Campbell was violently pushed to the ground while hailing a cab alone. While it’s unclear what the thieves actually stole, she was apparently clad in some expensive jewelry. Following the incident, Doronin immediately sent his private plane to scoop her up and fly her to Vail, Colorado, where she was treated at the Steadman Clinic, a favorite of top athletes like Alexander Rodriguez.

When Page Six reached Campbell for a comment, she responded, “I’m sorry, I do not talk to press, but I am fine.”

This happened over a month ago, so we’re a bit miffed as to why such a high-profile crime would go unreported until now. Page Six claims that the French police wanted her to keep quiet, but The Daily Mail is expressing confusion as to why there seem to be no accident reports, and as to why Campbell would be hailing a cab alone, given her reputation for a large entourage at all times.

Regardless of these unanswered questions, one thing’s for sure: Nothing breaks Naomi’s stride, and we’ll be seeing lots more of the famously temperamental supermodel on her upcoming competition show “The Face,” premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Oxygen.