Report: Naomi Campbell and Her Married Billionaire Boyfriend Call It Quits

One of the most attractive—and wealthiest—couples in the world has reportedly called it quits. According to Page Six, 42-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell and her Russian billionaire beau Vladimir Doronin have broken up after five years together.

Apparently, the split was due to Campbell’s thriving career, which kept them apart, not to mention her hectic filming schedule for both the US and UK versions of the modeling competition show “The Face.” Meanwhile, 50-year-old Doronin has been living it up in New York City, partying at hot spots like the Rose Bar and supposedly flirting with younger women. Oh, the illustrious life of a billionaire.

While the couple quickly became staples on the international social scene, their relationship was initially met with some controversy—Doronin technically is still married to his wife Ekaterina, despite the fact that they separated back in 1998. Now some are saying that Campbell and Doronin were merely in a relationship for show. “In many ways their relationship is like a business arrangement. Naomi brings glamor to his hotels and properties, and he treats her extremely well. But they spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments,” a source claimed.

Whether the pairing was for show or for real, here’s hoping no cellular phones were in sight when they had the breakup conversation.