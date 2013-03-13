Report: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split

After months of speculation, it seems that one of Hollywood’s coolest couples, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, have reportedly called it quits.

“Miley and Liam are done; it’s over. She likes to party really hard and can be pretty wild. It became a problem for him,” a source told Page Six.

This news comes a few weeks after Hemsworth, 23, was rumored to have been flirting at an Oscars after-party with “Harry Potter” alum Emma Watson, as well as with actress January Jones, fueling rumors that they had a fling (Jones didn’t confirm or deny). In response to the rumors, Cyrus took to Twitter last week, stating: “I am so sick of LA. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining.”

The 20-year-old former Disney starlet began dating “The Hunger Games” actor after meeting on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009. They were on and off for three years, before he proposed last May with a 3.5 carat Neil Lane rock—that’s been curiously missing from her finger, despite her claims on social media that everything’s fine.

Hemsworth jetted off to Australia earlier this week, where he’s said to be clearing his head and spending time with his family, including fellow actor brother Chris Hemsworth. Given the couple’s incredibly young ages, we can’t say we’re floored by this news—but it’s still relatively sad. They seemed to really like each other, and something about them just worked (publicly, anyway.)

Perhaps Hemsworth couldn’t handle the drastic image overhaul Cyrus underwent in recent months (she notoriously chopped off her locks, dyed them platinum, and has taken to wearing edgy, punky threads), or maybe his up-and-coming film career contributed to too much time apart. Whatever the case, it looks like the book can be closed on another Tinseltown couple.

Tell us: Who do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will date next?

