Report: Kim Kardashian to Sing on Kanye West’s New Album

Finally, some news about Kim Kardashian that’s not related to her controversial maternity style. According to the folks at Media Take Out, it’s been confirmed that the pregnant reality starlet has a new gig on her hands: Singing on boyfriend and baby daddy Kanye West‘s upcoming album.

Apparently, Kardashian will be warbling on the “intro or an interlude,” so we’ll probably only get a brief preview of her vocal chops—but in case you forgot, this isn’t her first time behind the mic. In 2011, she released “Jam (Turn It Up),” an abysmal track that was produced by the Dream and on Kim’s E! reality show “Kourtney and Kim Take New York.” Oddly enough, Mr. West actually joined her in the studio that day to give her some advice—way before they became a couple.

While you might be miffed that a respected artist like Kanye would want to incorporate his non-singer girlfriend into his craft, it’s important to remember that his lyrical work is highly referential—and she’s been addressed numerous times on past tracks.

He also weaves celebrity cameos throughout his work, like Chris Rock—who delivered a monologue of sorts on “The Blame Game” (a song from Kanye’s 2010 opus “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”) that’s believed to be a raunchy callout of West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose and her relationship with fellow hip hop artist Wiz Khalifa.

No further details about the song are known, but in our heads it’ll be an ode to high-fashion labels with Kardashian cooing things like “Saint Laurent! Givenchy!” in the background.

As a refresher, watch the video for “Jam (Turn It Up)” below.

https://www.youtube.com/gHp7sq1Tzn0