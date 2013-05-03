Report: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Set A Wedding Date

Alright, everyone. You can finally breathe. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly set a wedding date—and it’s going to be a ridiculously lavish ceremony held in Big Sur, California.

According to Radar Online, they’re planning to get married right after the baby is born (which may or may not be on June 18), and although they aren’t technically engaged, they’ve reportedly been waiting to seal the deal until her divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries was finalized, which it was last week.

According to a source, Kim will be tying the knot in an “ethereal white wedding dress” and wants a location “where they can hear the waves and be married under the moon and stars.” The scenic Big Sur fits the bill, and seems to be the celebrity wedding spot of choice these days, as Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman both got hitched there last year.

Given that this is Kim’s third wedding (bet you forgot the reality starlet got hitched in 2000—at a mere 19 years old—in Las Vegas), we were positive that this time she’d opt for a more subtle, refined celebration that’s the polar opposite of her completely over-the-top gazillion-dollar second wedding to Humphries.

According to Radar, at least the pair will be doing something right: They’re choosing not to sell photos of the wedding for profit, and instead are planning to make a donation to one of Kim’s favorite charities. However, it’s also being reported that Kanye wants to turn the wedding into a short film.

We’re not exactly sure what the proposed film will entail, but considering Kim has made her millions thanks to a reality show, it seems silly to assume that at least some portion of the wedding wouldn’t be filmed. Plus, Kanye has experience in the short film department, as he debuted his work “Cruel Summer” at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. He also directed the 2010 epic 35-minute music video for his hit song “Runaway,” which coincidentally involves a wedding.

Take a look below and let us know—will their wedding short film look like this?

https://www.youtube.com/Jg5wkZ-dJXA