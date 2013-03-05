Report: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux To Wed In Hawaii A Few Weeks From Now

Well, it looks like we can add another piece of hearsay to the long list that surrounds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s impeding nuptials. If unnamed sources are to believed, it appears the pair are set to grab some pretty famous pals and head to Hawaii in a matter weeks to get hitched, because doing the deed in L.A. would be a logistical nightmare.

“Jen would have liked to have done it at home in Los Angeles but it looks like that would be too difficult to keep quiet,” a source told British paper The Sun, adding: “She doesn’t want to get married with photographers buzzing around her head in helicopters … Jen is going to great lengths to keep the wedding details a secret so it does not become a huge media circus like her wedding to Brad [Pitt].”

Instead, the 44-year-old actress and Theroux, 41, will reportedly swap vows in sun-drenched Hawaii in a couple of weeks—although not in the cottage Theroux owns on the island of Kauai.

“His cottage is too small to host the wedding and Jen thinks it has too many memories of his old flames anyway,” the source said. “But they both love the island and the idea of a laid back Hawaii wedding in the sunshine.”

The report goes on to name-check funnyman Ben Stiller as a potential best man for Theroux, Chelsea Handler as a bridesmaid, and Courteney Cox‘s 8-year-old daughter Coco Arquette as a flower girl.

What do you think? Is a laid-back Hawaii wedding in the immediate cards for Jen and Justin, or will they continue to be engaged forever? Let us know!