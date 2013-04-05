Report: Halle Berry is Pregnant With Her Second Child—And It’s a Boy

Today brings some happy news for Halle Berry: TMZ reports that the stunning 46-year-old actress known for her closely cropped haircut and sexy red carpet style is officially pregnant with her second child. The father is of course her equally as good looking 47-year-old French fiancé Olivier Martinez.

The news comes after a turbulent week for the pair, who were swarmed with paparazzi earlier this week at LAX. Martinez lashed out at the photographers and Berry had to restrain him. This past Thanksgiving, Martinez made headlines after getting into a physical altercation with Gabriel Aubry, the model father of Nahla, Berry’s 5-year-old daughter. Berry and Aubry had been involved in a heated custody battle for months that was settled shortly after the men had a fight.

Apparently, Berry is three months along—and what’s more, it’s a boy! Frankly, we can’t wait to see this child. Given the couple’s genetic pedigree, it’s clearly going to be outrageously adorable.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and we can’t wait for another maternity style star!

