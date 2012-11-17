Christopher Kane Denies Reports He is Heading to Balenciaga [Updated]

This post has been updated. Please see the latest updates at the bottom.

Less than two weeks after news broke that designer Nicolas Ghesquiere would be leaving Balenciaga after 15 years running the label, the much-loved brand has reportedly named a successor in the form of Scottish designer Christopher Kane.

Here’s the Recap: After a year that has seen more reshuffling at the top of major labels—from YSL (now Saint Laurent) to Dior—than has existed in recent memory, things appeared to be settling down in Paris and beyond until Ghesquiere announced he would be leaving Balenciaga after showing a wildly successful Spring 2013 collection. While many outlets (us included) speculated on how fans of the label (ahem, Kristen Stewart) would react to Ghesquiere’s departure, it seems the powers that be at Balenciaga were keen to make a move on a new designer as quickly as possible.

According to French outlet Le Nouvel Observateur (which was subsequently picked up by publications like Grazia), London-based Kane will join the French design house on December 1.

What This Means for You: While Christopher Kane may not yet be a household name, he’s been on a fast track to success ever since graduating from prestigious design school Central Saint Martins. His first show was in 2006, and by 2010, the designer had been recruited by none other than Donatella Versace to engineer the relaunch of cult brand Versus.

If Kane’s plans for Balenciaga are anything like what he did for Versus, shoppers are in for a serious treat. The designer’s very first namesake collection consisted of sexy bandage dresses, and ever since then, he’s managed to put his trademark “sexy” stamp on everything from quilted motorcycle jackets to neon dresses with flared skirts. Kane’s Spring 2013 collection juxtaposed semi-sheer, feminine dresses with tougher leather jackets—a combination that may prove pitch-perfect at a label like Balenciaga, which walks the line between edgy sex appeal and sophistication.

Update: Through a spokesperson, Christopher Kane has denied the reports that he is heading to Balenciaga. “Rumors surrounding Christopher Kane’s appointment as creative director of Balenciaga are unfounded,” said the spokesperson, according to WWD.

