Repetto For Opening Ceremony – Our Favorite French Flats Get A Wild Makeover

Opening Ceremony, that purveyor of all things cool is having a trs Francais year, celebrating the country best known for madeleines, Haute Couture and Carla Bruni. It should only make sense then that the retailer has aligned with the Parisian brand responsible for some of the world’s most chic ballet flats, Repetto.



The classic Uptown Repetto BB ballet has gotten a decidedly downtown makeover in pony hair and animal prints making it quite perfect for Chlo Sevignys and Bergdorf Blondes alike. Unexpected Western meets Edwardian booties in tan and black are also in the mix.

Working with the quintessential Parisian shoe brand is the perfect way to kick off our year of celebrating France and French designers at Opening Ceremony, said Humberto Leon, the co-founder and creative director of Opening Ceremony.



Get them online at Opening Ceremony and in stores now for $260 for flats and $500 for boots.

