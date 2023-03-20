This Affordable Amazon Fashion Brand Has The Best Quality Bodysuits For Every Shape—& TikTok Fashion Creators Love Them

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since bodysuits became a regular in the fashion scene, it’s been a game changer for curvy women like myself. Okay, to be fair it’s been a game changer for every body type: Petite, slim, athletic, curvy–you name it. Just like the best shapewear, bodysuits hug our bodies in all the right places without ever riding up. They’re the most comfortable fashion staple to date (aside from loungewear, obviously) and you can’t convince me otherwise.

As a staple in my capsule wardrobe, I’ve made it my personal mission to own a bodysuit in every color and style. Sleeveless one shoulder bodysuit for summer bar crawls? Button up tank top bodysuit for casual spring days? I want them all. But as much as I love my Abercrombie and Skims bodysuits, I have an Amazon budget most of the time. After some serious Amazon fashion hunting and TikTok scrolling, I discovered the holy grail of Amazon bodysuits.

The Amazon fashion brand behind the cult-followed bodysuits is Reoria. I first stumbled across Reoria while shopping for summer bodysuits a couple summers ago, and I’ve been stocking up on a new one each season since. If you’re familiar with Amazon fashion creator, Kristin Taenzer, you know I’m not alone in my love for Reoria. I was a fan long before I discovered Kristin, but it’s worth noting they’ve developed a following among TikTok fashion creators, too.

Why are they so loved? Every single one of Reoria’s buttery smooth bodysuits is double lined (a huge win for big busted girlies). Did I mention you can go braless without the nips showing? I still like to wear nipple covers (just in case it gets cold, ya know?), but seriously, these are the only Amazon bodysuits I care to own. Sizes range from small to 2XL, and every bodysuit is available in a rainbow of chic colors. As if it could get better, they’re just around $25. You’ll see why I’m stocking up on every style and color after trying these beauties for yourself.

Here are my favorite Reoria bodysuits, all of which boast thousands of enthusiastic reviews from fellow Amazon fashion girlies.

Reoria High Neck Racerback Bodysuit

Ah yes, the high neck bodysuit that started it all. One wear of this buttery smooth beauty and I was hooked. I have the brown colorway (which is more of a rust orange) and it’s one of the few pieces that got me through hot New York summer commutes to the office.

Reoria One-Shoulder Cutout Bodysuit

Smoothing yet body-conforming, this sleeveless bodysuit offers an elevated take on the one-shoulder tank. This number goes from brunch to the bars no problem.

Reoria One-Shoulder Cutout Bodysuit … $24.99 Buy Now

Reoria Criss-Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit

Another elevated take on a true classic (the halter top), this criss-cross bodysuit is equal parts spicy and supportive. Bonus: It has a revealing–but not too revealing–back.

Reoria Criss-Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit … $24.99 Buy Now

Reoria Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

You’ll want every color after trying on this soft bodysuit with full-coverage straps. It cinches at the bust and waist, and is the most versatile bodysuit on this list.

Reoria Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit … $25.99 Buy Now

Reoria Double-Lined Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Is it really a bodysuit roundup without a long sleeve option? The scoop neck on this long sleeve beauty is ideal for all chest sizes while the double-lined fabric makes it safe to go braless. The hardest part is choosing your favorite hue.