Want New Throw Pillows Every Month? Rent the Runway’s Collab with West Elm Has Your Back

I wouldn’t say I’m particularly fickle with my home decor, but I do like to switch things up every once in a while according to the current trends. The problem is I can’t afford to just buy a bunch of new throw pillows or fresh bedding every month—and what would I even do with the old pieces? But, y’all, be still my heart: In case you missed it, Rent the Runway and West Elm teamed up to bring us all a rental service for home decor. With a Rent the Runway subscription, you can change out your bedding or living room decor as often as the mood strikes you (well, every few weeks or months to be exact). TBH, I’ve never felt more ~seen~.

The Rent the Runway x West Elm collection features bedding, living room and pillow “bundles” that allow you to get a full look without having to match everything together. As someone who likes to mix and match and get a little eclectic with my style, I was hesitant about what these bundles would offer. Would they look too matchy-matchy? Much to my delight, though, these bundles are a perfect mixture of fun and eclectic patterns and classic color pairings. Whether you’re like my roommate—whose room legitimately looks like a showroom model—or me—whose bedroom is a hodgepodge of flea market finds and quirky throw pillows—there’s something in the RTR and West Elm home decor to suit your personal style.

OK, so, how do you snag these beautiful home decor rentals? All you have to do is use—or get, if you don’t already have one—a Rent the Runway Unlimited or Update subscription and you’re set. Pro tip: These subscriptions can definitely be used to rent designer clothes as well, so your life can really get upgraded monthly if you so desire. Plus, if you fall in love with the home decor bundle you’ve chosen, you can go ahead and purchase it at a discounted price instead of returning it. It’s a win/win situation, and my home decor-loving self is giddy.