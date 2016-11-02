What 4 STYLECASTER Editors Learned from a Month of Closet-Sharing

A large part of my employment is predicated on people’s ongoing desire to buy new clothes, so it’s maybe a little weird that I’ve become something of an evangelist for a service that encourages you to stop doing just that—or at least cut down on it significantly. Rent the Runway launched their Unlimited program in March of this year, giving members the option to pay a monthly fee of $139 for access to a rotating closet of designer clothes and accessories, which can be rented three at a time and kept indefinitely. “Clothes in the cloud” is the co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman’s preferred catchphrase, and clearly, the concept is catching on: the company is on track to beat $100M in revenues for the first time this year, with over 20 percent of that coming from Unlimited subscriptions.

I signed up when, a few months after one of my coworkers wrote up the launch, she said that she was still using the service even after her free month expired (real talk: editors get enough free stuff that when we’re actually shelling out money for something, it’s probably worth paying attention to.) Also, I needed an outfit for the Kentucky Derby and had precisely zero things in my closet that would go with the green-and-purple turban-hat I’d picked out.

Not wanting to drop $200 on a Reformation dress out of obligation alone, and having scoured Zara to no avail, I took the plunge and signed up for an account (like more than 65 percent of Unlimited users, per Hyman, I was a first time RTR user). Especially with $30 off the first month, the price was more approachable than most new outfits I’d have been able to find elsewhere, and I reasoned that with summer approaching, I’d need some new work clothes—something I’m never particularly thrilled about buying.

Since then, I’ve rented Jason Wu dresses for fancy work events, Derek Lam blouses for work—in white! A color I’m too scared to buy anything in—and Vince jackets for traveling. And yes, there have been misses—some things were awkwardly big, some way too small, others just not how I expected them to look from the photos—but at least with three items per shipment, the odds were always good I’d get at least one piece I loved. With the popularity of the service, the company has been beefing up their selection—the number of styles in their inventory has increased 160 percent in 2016, Hyman says, and they have added 85 vendors, including brands like Marni, See By Chloe, and Proenza Schouler. Other companies, too, have started offering subscription plans in recent years: there’s Gwynnie Bee for plus-size rentals, Le Tote for more affordable clothing and accessories (think Free People and Rebecca Minkoff), The Ms. Collection, and StitchFix.

Unlimited’s $139 a month isn’t cheap, it’s true, but if you spend enough on clothes already and maybe swear off Seamless, as I did (well, mostly), it can be justifiable. Plus, there’s the matter of dry cleaning. RTR has the biggest facility in the world at their Secaucus, New Jersey warehouse, and the service is included in the price of Unlimited; dry cleaning has always been one of my least favorite things to pay for, but now I harbor full-scale resentment at anything I own that costs $15-plus to clean. For those who live in Manhattan, delivery is fairly speedy—if I drop my returns off at UPS on a Monday, I can expect a push notification Tuesday prompting me to make a new selection, and that to arrive at my door by Wednesday or Thursday—but across the country, the average turnaround time is four to six days. The convenience factor also goes up significantly if you live in a city with a brick-and-mortar RTR store—currently Topanga, Georgetown, NYC, Las Vegas, and Chicago.

And while I probably do have enough clothes, an occupational hazard of my job is that I see new ones I want every damn day (I know, poor me) and, like everyone else I know, have neither unlimited funds nor unlimited space. A few of my coworkers jumped on board, too, after seeing that the pieces I got were not, in fact, the sequin gowns that the company made its name renting when they first launched in 2009, and others still wanted to give it a shot, so I rounded up a few members of the STYLECASTER team to try out Unlimited for a month or two and give me their honest reviews—shipping foibles, sizing issues, and all—as well as their thoughts on what we’ll be renting and what we’ll be buying if closet-sharing becomes the future, all of which you can read in the gallery below. Now, the only thing we have to worry about is showing up to the office in the same Yigal Azrouel jumpsuit (retail price: $1,490).