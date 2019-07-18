Um, You Can Score Up to 90% Off Designer Pieces from Rent the Runway’s Sample Sale Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

As a gal on a budget—though sometimes I try to forget—I’m always looking to score major deals on designer brands. Scouring secondhand stores can get tiring, though, and I just want to be able to find designer pieces for less without having to exert so much effort. Enter: the Rent the Runway sample sale happening right now. It’s honestly a dream! come! true! Rent the Runway, a subscription-based service that allows you to rent designer ensembles for special events, photoshoots or just wearing around town, has upped their game by giving us access to some of those designer finds marked way down in price. And I’m not talking about renting these beauties. These designer clothes and accessories are for sale—at a fraction of the original retail price.

You really need to clean out some room in your closet, baby, because you’re going to want all of the designer goodies from this Rent the Runway sample sale. These gorgeous frocks and sleek tops are available at up to 90 percent off of their retail prices, my friends. But, these deals are only around while supplies last. Translation: run, don’t walk, to the Rent the Runway site to find your new favorite go-to pieces. Next time you’re out to brunch, you can strut in designer and order that side of bacon knowing you got your ensemble at a fraction of the cost. Go ahead and treat yourself.

While there are myriad designer pieces available from the Rent the Runway sample sale, I picked a few of my favorites to get you started. Your summer wardrobe never looked so good (and expensive). Whether you’ve already got a closet full of designer finds or want to finally add one to your wardrobe, this sample sale is for you. It’s time to shop ’til we all drop.

