Rent the Runway Finally Launches Plus-Size Designer Dresses

This is pretty major: Rent The Runway finally launched a section on its site called RTR Plus for plus-size dresses that, like the rest of the offerings, come straight from top designer brands like Badgley Mischka, Theia, and Carmen Marc Valvo.

But these dresses even have a one-up on the rest of the goods offered on the site: they’re custom-made exclusively for Rent the Runway in sizes 14 to 22. So far, there are over 40 styles that range from classic LBDs to flowing formal gowns perfect for one-off occasions, and they all fall between $50 and $200 to rent.

Another cool feature: they’ve partnered up with plus-size fashion blogger/Marie Claire contributor (and one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers) Nicolette Mason, who’s touting the collection and offering styling tips. “One of the most exciting things about the RTR Plus launch is that Rent the Runway has collaborated with a number of my favorite designers who I’ve been following for years,” Mason said of the line.

Head to Rent the Runway to see the full RTR Plus collection now, and check out a couple more of the custom designs (all from Badgley Mischka) below.