Rent the Runway: Why Do High End Designers Risk It?

When I first heard of Rent The Runway, my first thoughts were ‘good idea’ and then ‘I don’t really get it?’. My assumption based on legit sources is that the site buys dresses wholesale and then in turn rents them. Which begs the question, why would designers sell their dresses wholesale to a site that will rent them for $200 rather than a department store or boutique that will sell them full price? Are the dresses off season?

While you won’t find Chanel or Gucci – some other rather high end designers are rather surprisingly front and center: Diane von Furstenberg, Herve Leger, Alberta Ferretti, D&G, Vera Wang and Nina Ricci to name a few. If the pieces are past season, then going Rent the Runway is basically like an even better deal than being a Maxxinista i.e. shopping off price stores like TJ Maxx.

But if they’re new, current season, then why would anyone actually purchase them full price? And why would designers risk watering down their brand? Any way you look at it, at least you don’t have to pay $1600 to rock your Nina Ricci to your cousin’s second wedding. Score.

Click through for some surprising designers up for the renting.