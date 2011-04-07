Rent Lily Donaldson’s NYC Apartment For Just $7,995 A Month

File this under “things that don’t surprise us”Lily Donaldson has a sick apartment in downtown Manhattan. It’s sun-drenched and airy and looks right over Tompkins Square Park, but would you expect a supermodel to live any other way? If you’ve got some spare cash (or don’t mind tearing into your life savings), you could live here, toofor the very reasonable price of $7,995 per month.

Modelinia discovered that the 24-year-old model is renting out her East Village 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment, which she purchased back in 2008 for$2.2 million. I must say, the pre-war Avenue B address is pretty dreamy, with fresh white walls, French windows and gorgeous hardwood floors. Check out the photos above!

The listing makes sure to add that the “master bedroom has ample closet space with a separate dressing area.” Girl had to stash all of that Burberry somewhere, I suppose. Oh, to be a model.

Would you pay almost 8K a month to live like Lily?