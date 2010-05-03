Renee Zellweger Wears Vera Wang Again, Has She Given Carolina Herrera The Boot?

Renee Zellweger leaving the Los Angeles Film School. Photo: Zimbio

Hollywood is not exactly synonymous with monogamy, but we’ve been under the impression that Renee Zellweger and Carolina Herrera’s long-standing fashion relationship was a different story.

For the second time in a week, the Jerry Maguire star stepped out in Vera Wang, this time at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood clutching her recently awarded MIFF (Milan International Film Festival) award.

The A-list actress who’s dating Bradley Cooper looked gorgeous in the steel blue draped Mikado dress by the queen of bridal, but we can’t help but wonder if Zellweger has ditched Carolina for good. What do you think of Renee’s metallic look and close-cropped bob?

