Renee Zellweger Pregnant with Bradley Cooper’s Child?

She’s spending Valentine’s Day apart from her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, but has the couple’s romance gotten so hot that there’s a bun in her oven? Renee Zellweger turned up at the Berlin Film Festival this week wearing a sleek, blue slate-colored dress that seemed to accentuate a certain part of her figure. Is 40-year-old Renee preparing to be a mom?



Renee Zellweger is one of seven judges sitting on the panel at the Berlin Film Festival this week. It sounds like when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Tuan Yuan Thursday night, folks started to whisper about her tummy, which is not large or off-putting by any means — but it’s present.

One source took note that Zellweger’s also got more meat on her bones than we’ve seen her with lately, although we think she’s still looking super-slim. If this is a little healthy weight gain and emotional balance, we’re all for it…or is there a baby on board?

While Renee stakes out in Germany, Bradley Cooper, 35, has stated that he’s spending Valentine’s Day with his mom.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

