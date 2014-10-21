StyleCaster
What’s Going on With Renee Zellweger’s Face? The Actress Looks Unrecognizable

Emily Kanoff
Poor Renee Zellweger. She’s been out of the spotlight for years and just when she’s back in the news and makes her big return, she shows up on the red carpet looking like a completely different person. Like, very different. Like, she could be a number of different actresses (ahem, Naomi Watts with an allergic reaction.). The only actress she doesn’t look like, is Renee Zellweger.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 45, best known for her roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Chicago,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” and “Cold Mountain,” attended ELLE’s 21st Annual Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles last night. But instead of people talking about her big speech, all the focus was on her shocking transformation.

So what happened? The Daily Mail spoke to one doctor who thinks her changing look is due to Botox and an upper eye lift. “The distance between the brow and her eye is much smaller than before,” said Dr. Alex Karidis of London’s Karaidis Clinic. “Her forehead is smooth—you would expect more expressive wrinkles when she smiles which indicates a possible small dose of Botox between the eyelid and eye.”

Need some proof of her potential plastic surgery? Flip through the gallery above.

 

Renee Zellweger at last night's ELLE's 21st Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for ELLE

Promoting "Cinderella Man" in Tokyo in 2005.

Photo: Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Back at the ELLE event in 2014.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for ELLE

And arriving to the "Cinderella Man" premiere in 2005.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At last night's event.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At another premiere in 2005.

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

A head tilt to the left, last night.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for ELLE

A head tilt in 2005.

Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

From the back at the ELLE event.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

From the side promoting "Bridget Jones" The Edge of Reason" in 2004. 

Photo: David Westing/Getty Images

