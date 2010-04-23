Renee Zellweger Opts for Frothy Vera Wang at the ‘My Own Love Song’ NYC Premiere

Renee Zellweger at the My Own Love Song Premiere in NYC. Photo: INF

Renee Zellweger is usually a Carolina Herrera girl. The Bridget Jones’ Diary star has long had a red-carpet affair with the polished NYC-based designer, but perhaps there was a change in the air it’s spring after all because the pixie-ish actress opted for something different.

Zellweger showed off sophisticated ballerina style in navy Vera Wang at the premiere of My Own Love Song at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC last night.

Topping off the romantic look, the actress paired the frothy silk organza handkerchief hem dress with nude platform pumps and simple gold bracelets for a luxe touch. Plus, her blond Mia Farrow cut and fresh beauty look keeps the look more fashion forward then cheesy Tinseltown. We love that the A-lister switched up her signature look, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments!