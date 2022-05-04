Ant Thinks Renee Is ‘Doting’ With His Kids Compared to Christina’s ‘Dangerous’ Parenting

Different parenting styles? With their custody battle looming, many are wondering what Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead and Christina Haack’s relationship is like with their respective children. For Ant’s girlfriend Renée, the Academy Award-winning actress is reportedly bonding with her boyfriend’s children and they are loving her presence.

According to a source that spoke to Us Weekly, the Judy actress gets along with Christina and Ant’s son, Hudson. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson. She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

The report comes days after Ant filed for emergency sole custody of Hudson on April 28, 2022. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host claimed that his ex-wife Christina Haack was not providing adequate support and care for their child and accused her of creating a “dangerous environment” for their 2-year-old son. In his filing, he also alleged that Christina was seeing their child for less than ten days a month and that a nasty sunburn “that was so bad it left him crying in pain.”

The Supreme Court of Orange County denied the emergency custody request the same day of the filing, citing a lack of evidence and lack of communication with Christina about the situation. A hearing over custody is set for June 28, 2022. Christina reacted to the filing in a statement to Us Weekly on April 28, 2022. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she told the site. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Meanwhile, Renée has gotten along well with all of Ant’s kids. Ant has two other kids from a previous marriage: Amelie, 18, and Archie. 15, The Radford Returns host told Us Weekly that the actress and his kids met “many, many times” via FaceTime before they saw each other in person. “It was all very organic,” he said in January 2022. “It was really nice.”

When talking about Renee and Hudson’s relationship, the source said, “They’re deliberately uncomplicated in that way — no airs or graces and totally down to earth. Renée loves taking trips to the park and long walks on the beach, and they’ll watch plenty of TV together and play house. It’s all very positive and calm whenever they’re together with Hudson.”

Christina’s new husband Josh Hall defended Christina from Ant’s bad parenting criticisms. In an Instagram post on April 29, 2022, he said “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

