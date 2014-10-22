Renée Zellweger Responds to Face-Gate: “I Am Different. I’m Happy.”

Renee Zellweger is taking the high road. After attending Elle’s 21st Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday, October 20, all anyone could talk about was how noticeably different she looked. But instead of hibernating at home, or attacking the haters, Zellweger has opted to speak out about the surprising attention she received, calling it “silly.”

“I’m glad folks think I look different!” she told People magazine. “I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows.”

She’s referring, of course, to her two-year relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II, who accompanied the 45-year-old actress to the event.

“My friends say that I look peaceful. I am healthy,” she continued. “For a long time I wasn’t doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn’t allow for taking care of myself. Rather than stopping to recalibrate, I kept running until I was depleted and made bad choices about how to conceal the exhaustion. I was aware of the chaos and finally chose different things.”

And those things kept her out of the spotlight.

“I did work that allows for being still, making a home, loving someone, learning new things, growing as a creative person and finally growing into myself,” she added. “People don’t know me in my 40s. People don’t know me [as] healthy for a while. Perhaps I look different. Who doesn’t as they get older?! Ha. But I am different. I’m happy.”

And there you have it.