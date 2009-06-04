Renee Patron

Name: Renée Patron

Age: 29

Occupation: Founder/Creative Director for SECTA

Location: New York, NY

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I shop at vintage stores, sample sales, and online. I actually do have a secret store… but if I told you it wouldn’t be a secret anymore. Let’s just say my friend, Swedish stylist Malin Landaeus, has a great eye for vintage and an amazing archive.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I dream big.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

My Uncle Victor’s Jet Black 1993 Jaguar XJS. He is moving to Hawaii soon and I am hoping to buy it when he leaves. This would be my Sunday car.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Issey Miyake, Martin Margiela, Alexander Wang, Zero+Maria Cornejo, Yves Saint Laurent – they are all well structured with their work, minimal, and uniquely defined.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Malin Landaeus

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Sectalife.com, theselby.com, fakekarl.blogspot.com, tavi-thenewgirlintown.blogspot.com, thesartorialist.com, gilt.com, infomat.com, engrish.com, nakedambitions.blogspot.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 1970’s… the era right before I was born.

Style was very relaxed yet sexy back then… high-waisted hip hugging jeans you needed pliers to zip up with and flattering bell bottom legs… everything seemed to look longer and slimmer or extremely short and fun. Clothing and accessories were all the rage and at the same time effortlessly cool. Maybe it was all the Marijuana, abundance of drugs and great music. Not at all to say drugs are a good thing, but it seemed to have inspired the psychedelic prints, flower power and tie die that were everywhere. And, of course I can’t forget to mention the amazing eye wear that came out of this era.

Then there were the rock and roll hippie types like my father. I love the combination of a worn in leather jacket, in any color, with denim and a beat up tee. I actually have one of his patch work denim Jackets with matching bell bottom jeans he got from Fred Segal himself before he sold the Melrose store to Ron Herman. I also have some of his fatigues from the Vietnam War. Lucky me my father was a men’s size small!

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Karl Lagerfeld – he is the ultimate Creative Director in Fashion to me at the moment and what he says he goes without question- tastemaker extraordinaire. Creative freedom is the dream.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

David Bowie’s character in The Labyrinth – Jereth The Goblin King… his style was futuristic folklore, very romantic and unisex hot. His style and music in this movie inspired SECTA’s Autumn Winter 2009 collection.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

1. Black Tank

2. Black Underwear

3. Black Silk/Cashmere SECTA Catania Cardigan (on my 5th one now, my girlfriends always ask for the one I’m wearing)

4. My JungleGurl Mikaela string bikini in different vintage fabric prints made by my beautiful friend Natalie Golonka

5. The perfect fitted pair of jeans

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$1,000- anywhere in the 4 figure range

12. Who is your style soul mate?

My dear friend, muse, and former roommate, Christian Valadez… I am very clean and simple with my style and dressing and Christian is a louder eccentric version of how I see myself on the inside. He goes through my closet sometimes and he wears a lot of the clothing that I have, but is usually too loud for my every day (I like to collect pieces). For inspiration I’d ask him to take a picture of himself every morning before he leaves the house. He looks like a different character every day. Think David Lee Roth meets Kanye West. He works at Margiela and bartends part time at Fat Baby you can find him dancing behind the bar. But please don’t mistake the crazy exterior; Christian is the kindest guy in the city with the biggest heart for his friends.

13. It’s your Final Supper— who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My family, my future ex husband, our child and close friends that I love and love me in return. Meal- my mother’s Filipino home cooking.



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yes. I wore a dress that I designed and had a tailor cut and sew it together. It was a backless cream gown with a low droop neck and spaghetti straps that cris-crossed all the way down to the bottom of my tailbone. The straps held the low back of the dress together and the back had a little bit of a train. The dress was very simple and clean.

Accessories- I held a gold clutch with mother of pearl shell accents, simple diamond earrings and gold thin strapped sandals with 3 inch heels. My hair was slicked back in a bun.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Everything is in its right place – Radiohead

16. What inspires you?

Music, art, architecture, culture, cars, film, love, loss, friendships, family, travel