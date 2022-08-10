Revolve’s First Extended-Size Line Is (Finally) Here

Scroll To See More Images

If you love to get fashion inspiration from influencers and especially love travel content, there’s a good chance that you’ve virtually followed along on many REVOLVE trips via TikTok and Instagram. Between ski trips in Aspen, Italian summers and New York Fashion Week styling videos, it seemed like everyone was wearing REVOLVE—well, almost everyone. If you were to go on REVOLVE’s site before 9 am this morning and filter to the plus size section, the tab would read “0 items” and “no products found”. Despite carrying over 500 brands, the site did not sell a single item larger than an XXL. After a demand for increased inclusivity and diversity from the brand, REVOLVE is finally launching its first line with an extended size range, REMI X REVOLVE, in partnership with TikTok star, Remi Bader.

Remi Bader got started on TikTok by posting “realistic clothing hauls” that chronicled her shopping experience as a curvy woman. Her hauls were (and still are) lighthearted and a source of comedy and relatability. Her try-on sessions gave viewers a glimpse into what many of us privately endure within the confines of a store’s dressing room—frustration over sizing, NSFW side boob, dresses too short to actually be considered dresses, and finally, one magical piece that evokes a stunning mirror pic. Bader represents the new wave of influencers: authentic, vulnerable, creative and relatable. REVOLVE took notice.

By the time Bader was on her first #REVOLVEAroundTheWorld trip, she had an agreement in place with the brand to develop a collection with an extended size range.

“When we first announced REMIxREVOLVE, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size, or for my body. Now I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way,” Bader explains.

Originally, the pieces were going to go up to a size 3X, but Bader’s followers pushed for REVOLVE to make the line more inclusive.

“The best part about this is that my followers were able to be a part of the process as well, giving their feedback along the way which resulted in expanding the collection to a 4X.” Bader shares in an exclusive interview.

The full collection is available in sizes XXS-4X and was designed with a range of body types in mind. The mini dresses will still be mini, but will actually cover your butt, additional depth was added to the bust of tops, and bodysuit openings correspond with the garment size—design choices that Bader described as “surreal” to see come to life. All 15 styles in the collection are also priced below $150—a more accessible price point than many of the other brands REVOLVE carries on its site.

When shopping the collection, you’ll notice that each piece is shown on three models to show how the pieces fit on different body types. And if you can’t decide which piece to buy first, take a hint from the realistic-haul queen herself and go for the Hannah Maxi Dress. Bader notes it as her favorite piece because it “has cutouts in all the right places” and makes her feel “sexy and confident”.

Here’s to hoping that this is just the beginning of size inclusivity for REVOLVE and giving everyone the opportunity to feel the same confidence. Below, check out our favorite items and shop them ASAP—pieces of this collection are already starting to sell out!

