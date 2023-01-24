Remi Bader Spills on Her 1st Celebrity Crush & Which Fashion Trend She Refuses to Wear

Very relatable. Remi Bader is an absolute star. The fashion influencer garnered over two million followers on TikTok and nearly half a million on Instagram over the past three years, and she’s just getting started.

She launched her platform in 2020 when she would do realistic clothing hauls on her TikTok. “It was such an accident,” Bader tells StyleCaster. “I also believe that everything happens for a reason. I feel like even without me fully realizing it, deep down, I definitely wanted more for myself.” Since then, she’s changing the fashion industry one day at a time. In an exclusive interview with our site, Remi revealed that she’s releasing the second drop of her own clothing line with Revolve: REMI X REVOLVE. It was a dream come true for her. “I was like imagine there was a Remi Revolve collection and you had extended sizes,” Bader explains. “I thought maybe it could happen in 10 years. And just like that, it happened in just as little as two years. With the support of her passionate fanbase, Remi is ready to take on whatever goes her way with style, of course.

In this game of “So Candid” with StyleCaster, we ask Remi about her hot takes, her firsts and what she would be doing now if she wasn’t an influencer. We even ask her to sing for us, but you should watch her priceless reaction for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.