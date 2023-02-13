Remi Bader Felt ‘Discouraged’ By the Lack of Body Diversity at NYFW

When it comes to body diversity on fashion runways, some would say progress has been made. Remi Bader isn’t so sure and suggests that maybe we’ve even gone backward. Speaking candidly with StyleCaster on-set for our 2023 Manifest issue (which was shot in December 2022), the outspoken influencer said she felt “discouraged” when she attended New York and Paris fashion weeks earlier that year.

“I had an interesting experience during New York Fashion Week, I was really looking forward to this [2022] season, I went to New York and Paris but I felt like this year, compared to many other years, was the least inclusive that I’ve seen,” she said. “It was very disappointing.”

She continued: “We’re in 2022 and at this point, there should be more inclusivity, there should be more plus-size male models, female models, and just more body types, in the fashion shows and attending the fashion shows.” Bader did concede that some brands have made progress and indicated that inclusivity is important to them, but overall there “is not a lot” of inclusivity and encouraged brands to “listen to consumers.”

