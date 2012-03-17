Remembering 90’s Retro: Trends That Should Stay In Our Past — NOT Our Present

We’re pretty shameless when it comes to our enthusiasm from all things 1990s. It was a more simple time (well, for most of us at least — we were in elementary school) and the fashion trends were nothing short of amazing. Who can forget the cast of Saved by the Bell or Beverly Hills: 90210? There are definitely times when we feel like channeling our inner Donna Martin, but at this point, we typically try to resist said urges.

But there comes a point in every girl’s life where it finally dawns on all of us: mom jeans are not attractive or flattering on anyone, you heard me, anyone. In any case, when we stumbled upon the blog, ‘F*ck Yeah Ugly ‘90s Clothes!’ we were brought back to the day of oversized shirts and MC Hammer pants. Also, it brought us back to the day of our first crushes from a young Keanu Reeves to David Silver from 90210.

As much as we love a little walk down memory lane, there are some trends that we think should stay in the past. Click through the slideshow to see a brief recap of some awesomely bad looks.

