Remembering Helen Gurley Brown With Her Best “Cosmopolitan” Covers

Legendary editrix Helen Gurley Brown passed away today at age 90. The trailblazing media industry executive completely changed the game for a slew of reasons. One of her most important triumphs was the voice she gave to women everywhere.

After writing the bestselling book Sex and the Single Girl in the early 1960s, Gurley Brown was brought on to run Cosmopolitan, a then-failing magazine. Her knack for honesty, beauty and understanding of the power of the modern celebrity helped revitalize Cosmopolitan‘s brand, making it the publication we continue to love today. In fact, earlier this month The New York Times ran a story on how Cosmo “conquered the world.” Gurley Brown was not afraid to discuss sex, relationships and all that comes with them, and her massive contributions deserve to be celebrated.

In her 32 year career at Cosmo, she had a ton of memorable covers. We’ve narrowed it down to the ten best during her reign. Click through the gallery above, and always remember her awesome quote, “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go everywhere.”