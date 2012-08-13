Remembering Helen Gurley Brown With Her Best “Cosmopolitan” Covers

Legendary editrix Helen Gurley Brown passed away today at age 90. The trailblazing media industry executive completely changed the game for a slew of reasons. One of her most important triumphs was the voice she gave to women everywhere.
After writing the bestselling book Sex and the Single Girl in the early 1960s, Gurley Brown was brought on to run Cosmopolitan, a then-failing magazine. Her knack for honesty, beauty and understanding of the power of the modern celebrity helped revitalize Cosmopolitan‘s brand, making it the publication we continue to love today. In fact, earlier this month The New York Times ran a story on how Cosmo “conquered the world.” Gurley Brown was not afraid to discuss sex, relationships and all that comes with them, and her massive contributions deserve to be celebrated.
In her 32 year career at Cosmo, she had a ton of memorable covers. We’ve narrowed it down to the ten best during her reign. Click through the gallery above, and always remember her awesome quote, “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go everywhere.”
One of Gurley Brown's first covers was of Barbara Streisand. As you can see, her motto of "Why can't a woman be like a man?" is displayed prominently.
Legendary model Gia Carangi's last cover was this edition of Cosmo, where her track marks from heroin usage allegedly had to be airbrushed out.
Kate Moss in skimpy duds was one of the best selling covers of 1993.
Annette Bening exuded Hollywood glamour on the cover.
Supermodel Nancy DeWeir showed off her enviable figure back in 1983.
Who doesn't love Cher, especially with these amazing statement earrings and wild hair?
You can't do a round-up of Cosmo covers without including one from Stephanie Seymour, who these days is probably more known for being the mother of gadabouts Harry and Peter Brant.
Christy Turlington graced the Cosmo cover many times.
Naomi Campbell. There's nothing more to say. Legend.
Linda Evangelista invented fierce on this Cosmo cover.
