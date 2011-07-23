Remembering Amy Winehouse, Muse & Musical Legend

Earlier today the Daily Mail broke the news that Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London flat at the very young age of 27. The singer’s death is suspected to be caused by a drug overdose, following her long battle with addiction. Winehouse’s soulful voice was unmistakable, as was her signature style: The beehive hair, her dramatic cat-eye makeup and quirky tattoos served (and will continue to serve) as the inspiration for countless magazine editorials and runway looks. Karl Lagerfeld even chose her as the face of Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2008 show, sending his models down the runway with Winehouse-esque bouffants.

As an homage to Miss Winehouse, we’ve decided to share a beautiful editorial from February 2008’s Vogue Paris in which Isabeli Fontana portrays the late vocalist perfectly, styled by Emmanuelle Alt. She’s a musical legend and muse who will be sorely missed but never forgotten.