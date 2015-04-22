Remember Nicky And Alex From Full House? Here’s What They Look Like Now

With “Full House” about to get a 13-episode Netflix sequel, it seems all talk on the internet is Tanner, Katsopolis, Gladstone, and Gibbler related. One particular facet of interest? Where some of the lesser-known members of the cast ended up more than a decade later (because we all know where Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are.)

You probably remember what the the boys who played little Nicky and Alex (Rebecca and Jesse’s twin sons) looked like as toddlers, but wait until you see what the twenty-something guys look like now.

The twins were played by real-life brothers Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who are now living totally normal lives away from acting. While Dylan is still involved in the entertainment industry, working as a sound technician for programs like “Game of Thrones” and attending events like the Emmys, Blake is living in Atlanta and working as a firefighter.

Here’s Firefighter Blake, all grown up:

And here’s Sound Technician Dylan, equally grown up:

Photo: Facebook user dylanwilhoit

They might be 15 years older, but we think these twins are still just as cute.