StyleCaster
Share

Remember Nicky And Alex From Full House? Here’s What They Look Like Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Remember Nicky And Alex From Full House? Here’s What They Look Like Now

by
393 Shares
full house twins

The twins circa 1993.

With “Full House” about to get a 13-episode Netflix sequel, it seems all talk on the internet is Tanner, Katsopolis, Gladstone, and Gibbler related. One particular facet of interest? Where some of the lesser-known members of the cast ended up more than a decade later (because we all know where Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are.)

You probably remember what the the boys who played little Nicky and Alex (Rebecca and Jesse’s twin sons) looked like as toddlers, but wait until you see what the twenty-something guys look like now.

MORE: The 50 Most Stylish TV Characters Of All Time

The twins were played by real-life brothers Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who are now living totally normal lives away from acting. While Dylan is still involved in the entertainment industry, working as a sound technician for programs like “Game of Thrones” and attending events like the Emmys, Blake is living in Atlanta and working as a firefighter.

Here’s Firefighter Blake, all grown up:

 

 

And here’s Sound Technician Dylan, equally grown up:

full housePhoto: Facebook user dylanwilhoit

twins from full housePhoto: Facebook user dylanwilhoit

They might be 15 years older, but we think these twins are still just as cute.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share