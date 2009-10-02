Relix Magazine Launch Party at Billy Reid: The Night in Pictures

Billy Reid is one of my favorite stores in NYC. Everything from the handbuilt warm wooden interior to the constant supply of Woodford Reserve lends itself to Billy’s stock of cozy plaids, soft t-shirts, rustic cowboy boots, and such. Billy, himself, with all his Southern charm, is a fixture in the store and one of the most congenial hosts in town. I went to the Relix magazine October issue launch party there this week where Charlie Mars was playing a live set, singing to the audience in a dreamy voice that almost made you forget that one of his songs is clearly about a “backdoor” of the nonliteral sort. Cough.

Anyway, here’s the night in gorgeous photographs taken by Mark Iantosca.

I’m wearing a Lia Sophia gold bracelet, an antique Moroccan stud bangle, and a bunch of Alex & Ani bangles they very sweetly gifted me.

The stunning Kate Ciepluch, a gal pal of mine and fashion director of Shopbop. Love this girl.

Kate and I.

Mary Louise Parker made an appearance to support her boyfriend, Charlie Mars, who played a live set during the party.

The man himself, Mr. Billy Reid.

The perfect broken-in weekend duffel. I want this for all my fall getaways.

The guests who weren’t sipping Woodford Reserve were downing PBR’s at an alarming pace.

Tucked into the fitting room at Billy Reid. I’m wearing a dress by Foley & Corinna that I’m currently obsessed with. I love the shape of the skirt and the way it drapes along the sides.

Boyfriend blazer by APC. You can always count on them for the best outerwear.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m not a “plaid” or “flannel” person. But when I tried this men’s Billy Reid jacket on, I totally wanted to take it home with me. It has “cozy fall nights” written all over it.

Checking out my texts. The bag is an ages-old Chanel that I believe belonged to my mother once upon a time. It’s a great color, isn’t it?

Playing around with StyleCaster’s content coordinator, Elizabeth Monson. She’s trying to get my hair to be more “tousled.” Er, not working. Obviously.