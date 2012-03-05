Relive The 1980s By Starring In A Twisted Sister Video

When you’re talking about 1980s hair metal, a few iconic bands come to mind. One of them is of course Twisted Sister, fronted by the absolutely insane and amazing Dee Snider — the man who revived the ponytail. I’m sure you all remember their anthems “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and now you have the opportunity to star in an updated video with the boys.

Hornitos Premium Tequila has announced the second annual Mariachi Mash Up music video and sweepstakes — let me explain what it is. Basically, the sweepstakes runs from March 1 until March 31, 2012, and the winner will be announced on or around April 2, 2012. The winner (let it be me!) gets to come to New York to rock out with the Twisted Sister boys in a new version of the “We’re Not Gonna Take It” video. And don’t worry — Hornitos margaritas are involved.

“Twisted Sister is ready to rock and go Horns Up with Hornitos Tequila! We can’t wait to take one of our biggest hits and give it a little Mariachi flavor to create this year’s Cinco de Mayo anthem- you’re definitely going to keep it on repeat all night,” Snider said. For details on how to enter, check out the site here.

In the meantime, let’s all talk about our favorite hair metal. Tipper Gore, eat your heart out!