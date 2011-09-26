Relationship Ping Pong: Jesse James and Kat Von D

A pair that could certainly rivalRonnieand Sam of the Jersey Shore for most annoying couple:Kat Von D andJesse James.

Infamous for their on-again, off-again relationshipwhich many claim is simply a publicity stunt to boost ratings for their respectively tanking careers (note the suspect timeline). The tatted-up twosome came on the scene hot and heavyannouncing theirengagement in January shortly after getting together. Thenbroke up when Von D’s TLC show premiered. Then got back together again when it was cancelled. Kat took to her Facebook page to make the official announcement on Saturday saying:

1. I am not in any way moving to Texas. I am not opening up another tattoo shop. And I am not leaving my shop here in Los Angeles, High Voltage Tattoo. 2. I am not in a relationship. (And I apologize for all the “back and forth” if it’s caused any confusion)

The LA Ink star claims the split was simply a case of bad timing saying, “It was clear to me that we were just on two different paths in life. I wish Jesse nothing but the best in life and in love.”

Spin it any way you want, the fact remains we all know a couple like this in our own personal lives. Totally in love one minute, screaming and fighting the next. The toxic cycle rolls on, forcing you to decide if having them in your life is worth the energy it takes to weather each new drama they bring.

Bad love, mad love — call it what you will. Ultimately, the only good reason to watch it is for press or TV ratings. (And if you don’t fall into that category then run for the hills.)



[Photo Via Sipa]