The Best Books to Read Before Taking the Next Step with Your S.O.

Scroll To See More Images

It’s often said that if relationships aren’t moving forward, they’re moving backward. While every couple is different, the next step for you and your partner may be moving in together, getting married, buying a shared pet, or something as simple as exchanging keys. Whatever the next move may be, being fully informed and prepared for the change is crucial.

These books each offer different perspectives on commitment and relationships, along with plenty of helpful tips to consider before taking that leap.

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

You may know it as the book that launched a thousand BuzzFeed quizzes, but this insightful classic by Dr. Gary Chapman is a go-to for a reason. Learning how you and your partner express and receive love can help you navigate misunderstandings and work conflicts together.

2. The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness

From New York Times best-selling author Dave Ramsey, this book offers a complete guide on how to re-tool your finances. Filled with straightforward advice, The Total Money Makeover will help you and your partner set practical, actionable goals. Because money is one of most common topics couples fight about, it’s a good idea to make sure that you and your partner on the same page.

3. Before You Live Together

Before taking the next major step of commitment in your relationship, you must evaluate whether it will bring you closer or push you apart. This book is designed to present a variety of topics to consider before shacking up with your S.O.