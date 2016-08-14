Your Ultimate Relationship Advice Cheat Sheet

If there’s one thing we could all use a little more of in this world, it’s solid relationship advice. Whether we’re looking to meet a guy, get along better with the one we have, deal with problematic friends and family, or gauge what a potential partner is really thinking, good advice can go a long, long way.

To shed some light on these topics and more, we’ve gathered all of our best articles, tricks and tips, and expert advice to create the ultimate relationship advice cheat sheet. Read on for some seriously eye-opening stuff, ladies.

First Date Advice: 12 Dos and Don’ts Every Girl Should Know

So, you’ve met a cool guy who asked you out. Exciting? Definitely. A little nerve-wracking? Absolutely. Here’s how to master the first date to get a second (and a third, fourth, fifth…)

10 Reasons He Never Called After the First Date

Still waiting for him to call, huh? Here’s why the phone might never ring.

7 Myths About What Makes a ‘Healthy’ Relationship

There are plenty of false notions about what makes a healthy relationship that aren’t even remotely true, and can create unrealistic expectations. Here, we’ve broken down 7 healthy relationship myths that need to be busted, stat.

12 Things You Should NEVER Write on a Dating Profile

Online dating is awesome, but if you’re serious about landing a date, read out tips on what not to write on your profile. Ever.

10 Signs Your Boyfriend is a Jerk

Sometimes the truth hurts, ladies.

101 Relationship Tips to Improve Your Love Life

If you’re looking to spice things up, or just improve upon an existing partnership, check out these 101 useful relationship tips.

How to Deal With Difficult People in Your Life

Expert advice on how to handle testy relationships.

Why You Should Never Tell Your Partner Your Sex Number

The sex number: Three little words that can incite so much anxiety, curiosity, and—potentially—discomfort in a new relationship. Should you tell your partner how many people you’ve had sex with? Here’s why one expert days nope.

9 Signs He’ll Never Propose

Familiarize yourself with these telltale signs that your man isn’t ever going to put a ring on it.

Why Online Dating is the New ‘We Met at a Bar’

One editor’s advice: Take online dating seriously if you’re looking for a relationship

8 Mistakes You’re Making in Bed

More often than not, your bedroom routine could benefit from a little extra spice, and sex—of course—is a large part of that. While there aren’t any hard-and-fast rules about what you should be doing when it comes to bedroom behavior, there are a few mistakes you might be making.

25 Free Date Ideas That Don’t Suck

Seriously.

16 Real Reasons You Should Be Having More Sex

Doctor’s orders.

How to Deal With Someone Who’s Always Copying You

Whether it’s a friend or family member who’s constantly ripping off your style, a colleague who always seems to look to your work when creating her own, or simply an acquaintance who seems to do whatever you do, we can probably all agree there’s nothing more irritating than a copycat. Here’s advice on how to deal without damaging your relationship.

How to Make Friends as an Adult

Six smart tips for attracting a high-quality new crew, wherever you happen to land, no matter how old you are (and without trying too hard).

6 Reasons Why Women Cheat

Whether you fall into the “I cheated once and never plan to do it again” camp, are a serial cheater, or simply find yourself fantasizing about acting on a cheating impulse, it’s a smart move to look at what could be at the root of your cheating behavior.

How to Deal with Different Politics When You’re Dating

No matter what your views are, it’s not a bad idea to use politics as a filter when looking for a partner—especially if there are issues you’re super-passionate about.

8 Signs it’s Time to Take a Break from Dating

Whether you’re a gregarious person who loves the thrill of going out and meeting new people or an introvert who would rather do a Netflix night in than face the unknown of another date—every single woman needs a vacation from the dating game every once in awhile. Here’s how to know when it’s your time.

7 Ways to Turn Your Hookup into a Boyfriend

Save yourself a ton of time and energy that might otherwise be spent seeing emotionally unavailable, immature, incompatible, or game-playing men by using a few smart tactics. In addition to being healthy and empowering, these habits will also make you generally more intriguing and attractive to whomever you happen to be dating.

Why Sex Without a Condom is a Bad Way to Define Your Relationship

Remember: Sexclusivity does not equal exclusivity.