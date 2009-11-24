Relationship Advice: Once a Cheater Always a Cheater?

If you’re reading this, then there is a huge likelihood that you’ve had a relationship (or three) in your life. People come and go for different reasons, mainly a natural progression of growth that leads you in different directions, but sometimes you run into a cheater; one who’s cheated on an ex or even you. A subject often up for debate is whether cheaters can ever change.

Does the saying “once a cheater always a cheater” actually hold true?

Unfortunately, it’s up to the cheater to decide the answer to that question. They have to make a dedicated decision to change and the only way to do that is to first identify the reasons for their infidelity in the first place. Check out the five most common reasons for cheating. Will your lover be able to change his ways?

Unhappy relationship

Sometimes, people find themselves in a relationship that is bringing them down. Either they’re constantly being nagged, there’s a lack of trust and communication, or all three. This puts your relationship in the danger zone and you seriously need to rethink why you’re with the person. If you’re not happy, chances are your significant other isn’t either…which could lead to seeking pleasure elsewhere.

Lack of empathy

Occasionally, you might find yourself with an ice king or queen with a heart of stone. These people are typically closed off to feelings for different various reasons, which is normally a defense mechanism used when the person is insecure and afraid of getting hurt. Because of their tremendous fear, they end up cheating on you to avoid future pain. These people often tend to be serial daters whose vice is promiscuity in order to avoid commitment… Are you afraid of getting serious?

Need for excitement

These people are all about the thrill and will probably grow out of cheating if it has become a habit. They want a relationship and get attached, but lust for excitement due to immaturity.

Too much opportunity

If your man or woman is often not by your side for work related reasons or because you’re schedule is overloaded with obligations, then there is a big chance that this type of cheater is just lonely and starving for some attention. Again, this type of person can easily change their ways. Communicate needs in your relationship and set aside time to be together.

The drama seeker

Watch out folks, because this character will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. A drama seeker can’t help themselves and might not even be aware of their thirst for drama. This person will seem too good to be true, but before long the skeletons will creep out of the closet and the luggage will all of a sudden be a huge load. They typically aren’t careful about there affairs and you’ll notice right away when mischief arises. Steer clear is all we can say.