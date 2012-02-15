Rejoice: A Skyler Berman Spotting At New York Fashion Week

While we have already spotted some of our favorite male fashionistas (Jared Leto) multiple times at New York Fashion Week, one crucial piece of the puzzle was missing: Rachel Zoe‘s adorable tot Skyler Berman.

This past Monday, little Sky was seen straddling his mama, the most famous stylist in the world, as she pranced around New York (see above). Zoe showed her Rachel Zoe Collection the previous Saturday, and the reviews were stellar — which might explain why Skyler has the most adorable grin on his face.

It’s either that, or it’s the fact that he’s rocking motorcycle boots that look like Gucci (and probably are…), and an adorable striped cap. Is it wrong/sad to be jealous of someone who isn’t even ONE yet? I can’t decide…