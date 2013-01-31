Rejoice! Barneys Warehouse Sale Is Launching Its Own Discount Website

The Barneys Warehouse sale once was equated with long lines, feverish shopping, and of course, insanely discounted designer pieces. This Monday, we can forego the waiting and hit up Barneys’ latest venture, its permanent warehouse website: Barneyswarehouse.com.

According to WWD, merchandise sold on the site will be docked up to 75% off its original price. The luxury retailer’s first attempt at launching the online component of the sale did astoundingly well, Daniella Vitale, chief merchant and executive vice president of Barneys recounted. “To see synergies between full-line customers and how many came back […] the customer shops both.”

And who can blame them? Being able to discover covetable pieces at a fraction of its original price tag is enough to encourage shoppers to return. This might not be the last digital debut for another Barneys offshoot either. Vitale reveals that home and beauty might be receiving their own web presence in the future.