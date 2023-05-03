We Found the Most Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Super Rewearable

Scroll To See More Images

Peak wedding season is here, meaning your mailbox is about to be overflowing with invites. Once you’ve cleared your schedule, RSVP’d as appropriate, and chosen your plus one, you’re faced with the hardest decision of all — what should you wear? Each nuptial is just as unique as the couple you are celebrating, making it difficult to pick out the best wedding guest dress (AKA one that works for every event you attend). One weekend you might need an effortless and breezy frock for a backyard barbecue ceremony or beachside destination, while the next, you need a glam gown for your friend’s black-tie affair. And we can’t forget the humble semi-formal dress that works for most types of weddings and can double as officewear.

So you only have to worry about what you’ll buy the couple off their registry; we checked out one of the best brands to shop for special occasions. Whether you’re on the market for a neutral-hued dress that you’ll re-wear for years to come, a unique and bold option that says you’re ready to party, or just something that you’re going to love and feel super confident in, you need to take a look at Reiss. Their collection of dresses is top-notch, with each look fitting the vibes of spring and summer weddings to a T.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks, from a satin pastel halter dress that screams “Something Blue” to a bespoke, classic nude gown with a fun off-the-shoulder twist.

Reiss Eleni Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress

This is an easy add-to-cart for its versatility. You can wear this stunning coral number for a Saturday wedding, then show up in the office wearing it on Monday.

Reiss Loretta Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Since wearing white to a wedding is sometimes frowned upon depending on the couple’s preferences, a nude gown is the next best neutral.

Reiss Livvy Open-Back Midi Dress

When you sit down for the ceremony and reception, the guests behind you will undoubtedly compliment you on the dress’ subtly sexy open-back detail.

Reiss Evelyn Fitted Halter Neck Midi Dress

Say “I do” to this blue halter-neck dress, which works for daytime and nighttime occasions.

Reiss Fleur Sheer Cape Sleeve Mini Dress

Choose this fluttery cape dress for an easy and flowy semi-formal look that is easy to dance in.

Reiss Cara Strappy Cut-Out Midi Dress

The LBD and the LPD (that’s “Little Pink Dress,” FYI) meet for a hot, cut-out ensemble. This dress will keep you cool during a warm summer wedding outdoors.

Reiss Fern Fitted Lace Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Sheer, silver lace detailing at the curve of the waist and neck makes this maxi dress extra special.