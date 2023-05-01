This Quiet Luxury Brand Has the Most Eye Catching Vacation Wear We’ve Seen Lately

Scroll To See More Images

Want to pad your vacation wardrobe with pieces no one else has? Well, all you have to do is look a little closer—there are plenty of low key brands with unique styles you won’t find at major retailers (or on anyone else). Case in point: REISS, a seemingly quiet luxury brand, has some of the most eye-catching swimwear designs that have come across our radar as of late.

Anything from elegant beach cover-ups to dazzling one-pieces are included in the brand’s vacation wear collection. If you’re looking for those picture-perfect photos that really bring the wow factor, you’ll want to empty all your checkout carts elsewhere and start your search at REISS.

We hand picked our favorites from the collection down below, which includes a sparkling metallic gold swimsuit, a cobalt blue swim cover-up and a supportive black and white bikini.

Leela Metallic Swimsuit

A plunging neckline, criss-cross straps in the back and a metallic gold material makes this one stunning piece. You’ll no doubt sparkle in the sun.

Adeline One Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit

Go bold in a different way with this bright blue one shoulder swimsuit. The cut-out detailing is super special.

Rutha Fixed Triangle Bikini

The brand has just as alluring bikini options, like this black and white triangle bikini that has a supportive under-band for a flattering lift. Snag the matching bottoms for the ultimate set.

Keava Midi Dress

REISS also has beautifully designed beach cover-ups which shouldn’t be overlooked, such as this simple yet elegant white midi dress.

Etta Embroidered Kaftan

I think I might be dreaming about this embroidered piece tonight. It comes in three other shades besides coral.

Ava Sheer Kaftan

Look like an Instagram model on your vacation with this cobalt blue sheer cover-up. We can just picture it flowing in the wind.