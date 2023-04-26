We Found the Best Place to Shop Unique Spring & Summer Dresses That No One Else Will Have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much more to summer and spring dress season than just attending a wedding. There are backyard barbecues, graduation parties and jet-setting vacations to shop for. Before you start shopping, it’s best to think about how you can make a dress as versatile as possible. You don’t want to be one of those people who just wears something once and sends it to the back of your closet to die. It’s terrible for both the planet and your bank account, so make sure when you shop you’re actually getting something you want and that’ll stand the test of time (aka no fast fashion!).

To help make things a little easier for you, we scoped out one of the best spots to shop for all things special occasion. Whether you’re looking for neutral shades, dresses with mixed media materials or just something that you’re going to love so much, you’ll rewear it for years to come, you have to check out the Reiss collection of dresses. Here are some of the best ones to shop now.

Ruby Cropped Halter Top

If you want to stand out at your next special event, reach for a two-piece “dress.” You can rewear the top with jeans when you go out with your friends, and add the skirt when you need to attend a more high-brow affair. The two are sold separately.

Jordyn Off the Shoulder Cape Maxi Dress

Okay, I don’t make the rules, but if you wear this dress to your Italy vacation this summer, you will look like you own a very expensive yacht nearby. The gorgeous pink hue doesn’t hurt either.

Cara Strappy Cutout Dress

If you’re bored with the same old little black dress, why not add a pop of pink to it? I love that the waistband of this dress blends perfectly into the pink material with two subtle (yet hawt!) cutouts on the side. Now all you need is a glass of champagne in one hand.

Margarite Printed Shift Dress

I’d wear this as an ultra-chic coverup on those vacation day when you’re not sure if you’re going in the water or not, but want to look good enough for the quick stop at the cabana bar after. Or, you can pair it with heels and wear it to a dinner date out on the town. See, multi-use fashion is cool, my friends.

Aleen Floral Print Linen Dress

If you’re going to a special event that’s going to be outside, under the sun and at a temperature above 80 degrees you need this sleeveless linen dress that’ll keep you as cool as it will cute.