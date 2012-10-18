British Poll Finds Women’s Most Regrettable Purchases Include Leather Pants, Crop Tops, Neon

We’re all familiar with buyer’s remorse — those pangs of guilt and anxiety after splurging on a completely unnecessary or overly-trendy item. Lambrini, a British manufacturer of sparking wine, asked 2,000 women in the U.K. exactly which purchases they most regretted buying, with 46% of respondents name-checking leather pants. Read on to see which other trends have British women saying oops and let us know — do you regret buying into any of these trends?

Leather Pants: 46%

Nylon Track Suits: 37%

Velour Tracksuits: 37%

Fluorescent Outfits: 35%

See-Through Tops: 34%

Bum Bags/Fanny Packs: 33%

Crop Tops: 30%

Puffa Jackets: 30%

Crocs: 29%

Thigh High Boots: 28%

Hot Pants: 24%

Clogs: 23%

Miniskirts: 18%

Flare Pants: 14%

Ponchos: 8%