British Poll Finds Women’s Most Regrettable Purchases Include Leather Pants, Crop Tops, Neon

Liz Doupnik
We’re all familiar with buyer’s remorse — those pangs of guilt and anxiety after splurging on a completely unnecessary or overly-trendy item. Lambrini, a British manufacturer of sparking wine, asked 2,000 women in the U.K. exactly which purchases they most regretted buying, with 46% of respondents name-checking leather pants. Read on to see which other trends have British women saying oops and let us know — do you regret buying into any of these trends?

  • Leather Pants: 46%
  • Nylon Track Suits: 37%
  • Velour Tracksuits: 37%
  • Fluorescent Outfits: 35%
  • See-Through Tops: 34%
  • Bum Bags/Fanny Packs: 33%
  • Crop Tops: 30%
  • Puffa Jackets: 30%
  • Crocs: 29%
  • Thigh High Boots: 28%
  • Hot Pants: 24%
  • Clogs: 23%
  • Miniskirts: 18%
  • Flare Pants: 14%
  • Ponchos: 8%
