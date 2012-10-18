British Poll Finds Women’s Most Regrettable Purchases Include Leather Pants, Crop Tops, Neon

We’re all familiar with buyer’s remorse — those pangs of guilt and anxiety after splurging on a completely unnecessary or overly-trendy item. Lambrini, a British manufacturer of sparking wine, asked 2,000 women in the U.K. exactly which purchases they most regretted buying, with 46% of respondents name-checking leather pants. Read on to see which other trends have British women saying oops and let us know — do you regret buying into any of these trends?
- Leather Pants: 46%
- Nylon Track Suits: 37%
- Velour Tracksuits: 37%
- Fluorescent Outfits: 35%
- See-Through Tops: 34%
- Bum Bags/Fanny Packs: 33%
- Crop Tops: 30%
- Puffa Jackets: 30%
- Crocs: 29%
- Thigh High Boots: 28%
- Hot Pants: 24%
- Clogs: 23%
- Miniskirts: 18%
- Flare Pants: 14%
- Ponchos: 8%