Regis and Kelly Don a Slew of Genius Costumes

Regis and Kelly are famous for impersonating the biggest icons in pop culture each year for Halloween, and this year is no different. For Live With Regis and Kelly‘s annual Halloween episode, the hilarious duo gave us a lesson in every costume not to wear this year–well, at least if you want to avoid looking like every other trick-or-treater roaming the spooky streets.

First on the list were the Gosselins, the ex-married couple from Jon and Kate Plus 8, followed by impersonations of Lady Gaga and Susan Boyle (pictured above), the Dancing with the Stars judges, one of the real housewives, and zombies breaking it down in a tribute to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller.” One of the staffers even came out on stage dressed in full balloon boy gear, practically ready to lift off and disappear into the sky (while in reality hiding at home watching Spongebob on TV…wasn’t that what balloon boy was really doing?) We guess that ruins our plans to don white blonde wig, nude bodysuit, and attach bubbles to ourselves tomorrow night in classic Gaga style…(how is it possible that this look could become “overdone”??) Broken hearts…

Watch a clip from Live With Regis and Kelly‘s Halloween episode below: